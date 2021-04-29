Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Receives $158.55 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $158.55.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Euronet Worldwide stock traded down $6.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.61. The company had a trading volume of 778,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,585. Euronet Worldwide has a one year low of $75.64 and a one year high of $167.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.24 and a 200 day moving average of $134.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 288.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth $41,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

