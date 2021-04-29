Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PLUG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Plug Power from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays restated an underweight rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plug Power from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.88.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $28.86 on Monday. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.45 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $139.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.93 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Plug Power by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 50.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

