EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.25-2.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $543-552 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $541.12 million.EVERTEC also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.250-2.320 EPS.

Shares of NYSE EVTC traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,604. EVERTEC has a 1-year low of $24.04 and a 1-year high of $42.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.14.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.45 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 47.02%. EVERTEC’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that EVERTEC will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of EVERTEC in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.67.

In other news, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $1,199,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,791.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $2,736,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,892,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,934 shares of company stock valued at $6,166,341. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

