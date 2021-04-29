Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CABO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,312,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Cable One by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CABO. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cable One in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cable One currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,034.50.

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $1,803.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,813.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1,958.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97 and a beta of 0.53. Cable One, Inc. has a one year low of $1,687.00 and a one year high of $2,326.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $9.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.94 by ($2.14). The business had revenue of $336.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.98 million. Cable One had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 22.90%. Analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 45.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.90%.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

