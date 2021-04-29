Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 1,189 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 64.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,037 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 4.4% in the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,534 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 6,005.4% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 17,034 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 16,755 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 17.8% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 34,510 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp stock opened at $76.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.81 and a 1-year high of $78.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.84.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTAP. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price objective on NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on NetApp from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.60.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

