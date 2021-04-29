Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 297 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,588 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,244,400,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,235,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $560,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,946 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after purchasing an additional 881,073 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $80,812,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $72,008,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks stock opened at $112.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.78. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $118.98. The stock has a market cap of $132.33 billion, a PE ratio of 145.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Gordon Haskett raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.92.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

