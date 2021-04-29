Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UI. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UI. BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $290.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.25.

Shares of UI stock opened at $284.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. Ubiquiti Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.75 and a fifty-two week high of $401.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $313.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.30.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $479.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.98 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 30.57% and a negative return on equity of 147.97%. Ubiquiti’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.07%.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

