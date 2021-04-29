Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stock Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,677 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QLYS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,054,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,484,000 after purchasing an additional 408,817 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualys by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 848,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,446,000 after buying an additional 377,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,546,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Qualys by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 493,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,181,000 after buying an additional 207,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP raised its position in shares of Qualys by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 933,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,801,000 after buying an additional 120,067 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qualys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Qualys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.08.

QLYS opened at $104.85 on Thursday. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.65 and a 52-week high of $148.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.89. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.54 and a beta of 0.79.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Qualys had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

