Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 567 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.2% in the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,994 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.3% in the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.57.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP opened at $226.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $147.05 and a 12-month high of $228.32.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

