Exelixis (EXEL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.44 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Exelixis to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EXEL stock opened at $24.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 51.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.36 and its 200 day moving average is $21.89. Exelixis has a one year low of $18.18 and a one year high of $27.80.

EXEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.70.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $970,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 522,982 shares of company stock worth $11,906,198 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

