ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.00-$4.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.ExlService also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.000-4.300 EPS.

Shares of ExlService stock traded up $1.65 on Thursday, reaching $94.64. The stock had a trading volume of 445 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,095. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ExlService has a 1 year low of $51.09 and a 1 year high of $96.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.53 million. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ExlService will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXLS. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.20.

In other news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $77,108.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at $264,406.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 1,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $114,416.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,808 shares in the company, valued at $21,120,979.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,291 shares of company stock worth $6,399,412. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

