Expedia Group (EXPE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.86) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect Expedia Group to post $-9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $177.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.39 and a fifty-two week high of $187.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.31. The company has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.74.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Expedia Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $136.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.09.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

