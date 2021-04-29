Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT Raised to $237.00 at Truist Securities

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price objective upped by Truist Securities from $170.00 to $237.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Expedia Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Argus raised shares of Expedia Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $151.09.

EXPE opened at $177.60 on Monday. Expedia Group has a one year low of $58.39 and a one year high of $187.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.74.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post -8.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 86,644 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

