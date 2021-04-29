Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Position Cut by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 7.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter valued at $389,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 17.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.8% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 196,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,828,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXPD. Cowen raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Vertical Research started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.67.

Shares of EXPD opened at $109.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.75. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.54 and a 1-year high of $112.71.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.