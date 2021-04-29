Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Bought by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exponent in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Exponent by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Exponent by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John Pye sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,869.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $94,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,585.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of EXPO opened at $96.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.16. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.47 and a 52-week high of $102.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 64.60 and a beta of 0.32.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $97.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.22 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is 52.29%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

