F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target Raised to $255.00 at Needham & Company LLC

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FFIV. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $200.00.

NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.25. The company had a trading volume of 9,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,472. F5 Networks has a 52-week low of $116.79 and a 52-week high of $216.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that F5 Networks will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total transaction of $126,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,395.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,411,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,794 shares of company stock worth $3,375,173 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 165,775 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $20,352,000 after buying an additional 8,985 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $541,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,142 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

