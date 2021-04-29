F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $207.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

F5 Networks stock opened at $186.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $116.79 and a fifty-two week high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that F5 Networks will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total value of $126,768.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,395.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total value of $274,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,666.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,794 shares of company stock worth $3,375,173. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 2.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,406 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 11,834 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,337 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 12,775 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.