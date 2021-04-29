Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Given New $460.00 Price Target at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $375.00 to $460.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target (up from $385.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $348.41.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $307.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $294.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.32. Facebook has a 52 week low of $190.00 and a 52 week high of $315.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total value of $21,237,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,705,661 shares of company stock worth $486,629,591. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

