Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Set at $380.00 by UBS Group

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) received a $380.00 price target from investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.74% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist increased their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $390.00 price target (up from $360.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target (up from $385.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.41.

Shares of FB stock opened at $307.10 on Thursday. Facebook has a 1 year low of $190.00 and a 1 year high of $315.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.32. The company has a market cap of $874.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.68, for a total value of $20,922,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total value of $82,314.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,668.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,705,661 shares of company stock valued at $486,629,591 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 31.8% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Facebook by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 8,570 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 80,033 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $23,572,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in Facebook by 1.6% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 7,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

