Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Set at $400.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has been assigned a $400.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $390.00 target price (up from $360.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $348.41.

NASDAQ FB opened at $307.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $294.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.32. Facebook has a 52-week low of $190.00 and a 52-week high of $315.88. The company has a market cap of $874.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total transaction of $11,528,942.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,705,661 shares of company stock worth $486,629,591 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $43,611,449,000 after purchasing an additional 910,971 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Facebook by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,762,764,000 after buying an additional 919,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Facebook by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Facebook by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,463,140,000 after buying an additional 367,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

