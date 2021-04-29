Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farfetch Limited provides retails apparel products. The Company operates an online platform which offers bags, coats, dresses, jackets, jewelry, swimwear, trouser, shoes, knitwear, suits, shorts, watches and accessories. Farfetch Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Farfetch alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Farfetch from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Farfetch from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.43.

Farfetch stock opened at $51.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 3.53. Farfetch has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $73.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.19 and its 200-day moving average is $53.92.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($6.15). Farfetch had a negative net margin of 77.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.22%. The business had revenue of $540.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Farfetch will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTCH. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Farfetch by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,925,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,628,000 after purchasing an additional 13,737,367 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 352.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,483,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,079,000 after buying an additional 19,850,348 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $873,875,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $514,600,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,166,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,295,000 after acquiring an additional 551,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farfetch (FTCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.