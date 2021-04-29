Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 28.05%.

Shares of NASDAQ FMNB traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.48. 1,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,606. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.45 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.05. Farmers National Banc has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $18.26.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.11%.

FMNB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Farmers National Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.