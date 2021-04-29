Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.15 Million

Analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) will post $85.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Fastly’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $87.50 million and the lowest is $84.20 million. Fastly posted sales of $62.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastly will report full-year sales of $382.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $376.40 million to $392.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $484.60 million, with estimates ranging from $473.80 million to $510.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.48 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Fastly from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James lowered Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upgraded Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.69.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,016,388.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 349,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,646,318.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.41 per share, with a total value of $32,705,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 320,450 shares of company stock valued at $25,601,281. 24.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLY traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.05. 3,884,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,500,390. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.64 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.55. Fastly has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

