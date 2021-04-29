Feathercoin Price Tops $0.0489 on Exchanges (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. During the last week, Feathercoin has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $11.58 million and $60,292.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feathercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0489 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00006967 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000070 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Feathercoin

Feathercoin (FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com. The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Feathercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

