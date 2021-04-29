FedoraCoin Price Down 3% Over Last Week (TIPS)

FedoraCoin (CURRENCY:TIPS) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 29th. Over the last seven days, FedoraCoin has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One FedoraCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. FedoraCoin has a market capitalization of $10.98 million and approximately $542,578.00 worth of FedoraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.52 or 0.00474774 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 48.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006505 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000690 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002607 BTC.

FedoraCoin Coin Profile

FedoraCoin (CRYPTO:TIPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. FedoraCoin’s total supply is 482,759,907,611 coins and its circulating supply is 212,269,865,434 coins. FedoraCoin’s official Twitter account is @TiPS_FedoraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. FedoraCoin’s official website is www.tipsco.in. The Reddit community for FedoraCoin is /r/FedoraCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FedoreCoin is PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling FedoraCoin

