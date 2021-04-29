Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $39.90 Million Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 44.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 513,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 404,081 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for about 1.4% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $39,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $25,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.78. 683,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,637,746. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $154.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $35.53 and a fifty-two week high of $86.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.15.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

