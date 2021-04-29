Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Makes New $15.72 Million Investment in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 837,258 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,724,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 969,775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,790,000 after purchasing an additional 511,463 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 260,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 157,201 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,162,752 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,209,000 after acquiring an additional 268,903 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1,002.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 571,769 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,925,000 after acquiring an additional 519,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,645,000. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COG stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.95. 166,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,871,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.16. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $456.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.37 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $686,570.00. Also, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $368,600.00. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.21.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

