Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% in the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.95.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $5.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $374.27. The company had a trading volume of 27,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,833. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $117.85 and a twelve month high of $392.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $117.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.43%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

