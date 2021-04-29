Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,845 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,845 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $18,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $850,633,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 775.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,519,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,093 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,970,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,383 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,760,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,553,000 after purchasing an additional 927,404 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,060,683. The company has a market capitalization of $86.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.77 and a 52 week high of $61.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.10.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.13.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,093,432.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,758.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

