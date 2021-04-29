Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 197,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,378,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,153,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,387,000 after acquiring an additional 236,925 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,680,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 89,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,591,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 43,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

In other Oshkosh news, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $815,171.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,250.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $286,466.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,618,271.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,649. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSK traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $128.54. The stock had a trading volume of 10,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,564. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $55.33 and a 52 week high of $130.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.43 and a 200 day moving average of $95.88. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OSK. UBS Group raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.25.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.