FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Stake Lifted by NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 66.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FibroGen by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in FibroGen by 895.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FibroGen by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Get FibroGen alerts:

In related news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $314,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $630,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,819,063.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.37. The company had a trading volume of 17,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,488. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.59. FibroGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $57.21.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.82 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 191.78%. FibroGen’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised FibroGen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FibroGen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.