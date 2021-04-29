Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Acquires 795 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 43.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 76,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,710,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 337.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 15,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $224.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.19 and its 200-day moving average is $194.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.30. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.41 and a 52 week high of $225.53.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 19.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.15%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

