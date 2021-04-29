Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 38.5% during the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 98.5% in the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $15,045,000. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 42,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,068,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,890,000 after acquiring an additional 205,737 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $129.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.71.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 target price (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

