Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $511,000 Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 12.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $1,045,205,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 624.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 905,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,754,000 after buying an additional 780,239 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,984,000 after purchasing an additional 489,453 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Eaton by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,223,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,233,000 after purchasing an additional 349,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 338.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 399,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,943,000 after purchasing an additional 307,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.94.

ETN opened at $144.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $57.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $70.54 and a twelve month high of $145.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.23.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.62%.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

