Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 150.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,285 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,208,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,855,000 after buying an additional 185,568 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after buying an additional 11,944 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,054,000.

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $53.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.87. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $52.48 and a 12-month high of $55.19.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.