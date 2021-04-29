Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 11.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,026 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 238.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total value of $130,699.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,751.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.83, for a total transaction of $1,607,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 156,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,060,387.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,564,046. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $441.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $378.00.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $405.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.42 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $403.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $379.30.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.