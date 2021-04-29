Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 1,145 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC cut its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in Square by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $254.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.38. The company has a market cap of $115.56 billion, a PE ratio of 403.50, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.09 and a 52-week high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $21,026,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total transaction of $3,723,012.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,612,920.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,262,259 shares of company stock worth $303,037,009. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.05.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

