Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 293 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 15.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of ASML by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of ASML by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of ASML by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.80.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $665.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $608.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $513.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.42, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $275.96 and a 52 week high of $675.65.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business’s revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.