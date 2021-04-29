Filecoin (FIL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $976.91 Million

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for $148.15 or 0.00281203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Filecoin has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Filecoin has a total market cap of $10.18 billion and approximately $976.91 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00062953 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004503 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $576.17 or 0.01093646 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00025747 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $372.07 or 0.00706236 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52,789.40 or 1.00201439 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 68,746,360 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Buying and Selling Filecoin

