Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 18.17%.

Financial Institutions stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.29. The company had a trading volume of 75,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,462. Financial Institutions has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

