Financial Management Professionals Inc. Acquires 123,397 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,397 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for approximately 2.6% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $9,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GLDM traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.60. 134,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,527,748. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $20.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.35 and a 200 day moving average of $18.15.

