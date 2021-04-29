Financial Management Professionals Inc. Acquires 376 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,968 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 95,694 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 15,010 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,906 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $1,144,000. 47.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at $147,114,835.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total value of $6,699,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,699,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,508,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,882,810. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $75.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,755,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $50.86 and a 1 year high of $80.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.99. The company has a market capitalization of $216.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

