Financial Management Professionals Inc. Acquires 6,022 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 434,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises 9.2% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Financial Management Professionals Inc. owned about 0.28% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $34,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. LVZ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 726,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,426,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 143,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,734,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSLC stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.50. 1,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,981. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.99. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $56.13 and a twelve month high of $83.74.

