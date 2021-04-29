Financial Review: Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) versus Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM)

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) and Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Castor Maritime and Atlas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castor Maritime $5.97 million 0.21 $1.09 million N/A N/A Atlas $1.13 billion 3.05 $439.10 million $0.78 17.91

Atlas has higher revenue and earnings than Castor Maritime.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Castor Maritime and Atlas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Castor Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlas 0 3 3 0 2.50

Atlas has a consensus target price of $17.79, indicating a potential upside of 27.31%. Given Atlas’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Atlas is more favorable than Castor Maritime.

Volatility and Risk

Castor Maritime has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Castor Maritime and Atlas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castor Maritime -4.18% -1.54% -0.91% Atlas 21.49% 9.14% 3.64%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.1% of Atlas shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Atlas beats Castor Maritime on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Castor Maritime Company Profile

Castor Maritime Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton. Castor Maritime Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company operates in two segments, Containership Leasing and Mobile Power Generation. It charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters. As of March 1, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 127 containerships; a fleet of 30 gas turbines and 439 diesel generators. In addition, it owns a fleet of power generation assets, including gas turbines and other equipment; provides power solutions, such as plant design, installation of generating equipment and balance of plant, plant operation and service, and maintenance services. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

