Firo (FIRO) One Day Volume Hits $6.94 Million

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Firo has a total market cap of $122.68 million and $6.94 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Firo coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.39 or 0.00019364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Firo has traded up 11.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53,650.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,741.02 or 0.05109007 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $257.88 or 0.00480670 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $882.17 or 0.01644281 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $407.34 or 0.00759236 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.54 or 0.00528489 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00063806 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.16 or 0.00432731 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Firo Profile

Firo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,808,476 coins. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Firo is zcoin.io. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Firo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

