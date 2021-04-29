First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended. The Corporation operates two chartered banks, First Commonwealth Bank and Southwest Bank. Personal financial planning and other financial services and insurance products are also provided through First Commonwealth Trust Company and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. The Corporation also operates through Commonwealth Systems Corporation, a data processing subsidiary. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens started coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of FCF stock opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. First Commonwealth Financial has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $15.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.13.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $96.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. First Commonwealth Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian G. Karrip sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $109,520.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $303,395. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter valued at $95,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 122.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 15,954 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

