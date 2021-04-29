First Community Bankshares, Inc. (FCBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on May 21st

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th.

First Community Bankshares has raised its dividend payment by 47.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. First Community Bankshares has a payout ratio of 46.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Community Bankshares to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.3%.

FCBC stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $28.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,831. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.15. First Community Bankshares has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $30.90. The firm has a market cap of $507.18 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.57.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 24.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that First Community Bankshares will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

FCBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised First Community Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Community Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded First Community Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

