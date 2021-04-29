First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (FCRD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 161.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 million. On average, analysts expect First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC alerts:

NASDAQ:FCRD opened at $4.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.64. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $130.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.26%. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FCRD. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

About First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.