First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

First Horizon has increased its dividend by 66.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $18.34 on Thursday. First Horizon has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $18.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average is $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.55.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $1,517,467.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 941,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,706,870.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FHN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. First Horizon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

