First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.94.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TD Securities cut First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on First Majestic Silver from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AG. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 11,518 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,886 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 18.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 19,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.60 and a beta of 1.25. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $24.01.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.